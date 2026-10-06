Iran warns US, Israel against new attack, says arms production capacity up 2.5-fold

Iran warned Tuesday that any new attack by the US or Israel would face a stronger response, saying it has prepared potential targets for retaliation and significantly expanded its weapons production capacity.

Defense Ministry spokesman Reza Talaei-Nik said any renewed attack would be met with a "decisive response" and result in heavier losses for Iran's adversaries, the semi-official Fars News Agency reported.

Asked how Iran would respond to a potential attack on Kuh-e Kolang (Pickaxe Mountain), Talaei-Nik said targets that could be struck by the Iranian armed forces in response to renewed aggression had already been prepared.

He said advanced weapons and technologies, including missile and drone capabilities, upgraded air defenses and other naval, ground and air systems, had been made available to the armed forces.

He said potential targets that could be struck by Iranian armed forces in response to another attack have already been identified and prepared.

Talaei-Nik said Iran has provided its armed forces with "more advanced missile and drone technologies," as well as upgraded air defense, naval and ground systems.

The spokesman said Iran's production capacity for weapons, defense equipment and ammunition has increased 2.5-fold compared with levels before the war that began on Feb. 28.

"Production of some types of weapons has risen more than threefold," he said.

He said more than 1,000 systems, weapons, types of equipment and ammunition are currently within the production capacity of the Defense Ministry and its partner network.

Talaei-Nik also said Iran's defense cooperation with Russia and China has neither stopped nor declined despite recent developments.

He said strategic cooperation with Moscow and Beijing remains active under existing agreements, with exchanges continuing in political and defense fields.

The spokesman added that defense diplomacy and consultations with the two countries have intensified in some areas, without elaborating.

The latest tensions follow the US-Israeli war against Iran that began on Feb. 28, during which strikes targeted Iranian military and nuclear facilities and senior military officials, while Tehran retaliated with missile and drone attacks against Israel and US military targets in the region.