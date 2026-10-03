Egypt to host 4-way summit with Eritrea, Somalia, Sudan amid Ethiopia conflict

The leaders of Egypt, Eritrea, Somalia, and Sudan will hold a four-way summit in the northern Egyptian city of New Alamein on Sunday to discuss regional developments amid the ongoing conflict in northern Ethiopia.

An Egyptian presidency statement said the summit comes as part of "consultation and coordination about regional issues of mutual concern."

The summit will bring together Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea, Somalian President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, and Sudan's Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

No further details were given about the scheduled discussions.

The summit comes after Ethiopia and Eritrea severed diplomatic relations and Egypt and Ethiopia exchanged expulsions of diplomats.

Fighting resumed in September between Ethiopian federal forces and an opposition alliance led by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), with hostilities spreading into parts of southern Tigray and the neighboring Afar region.





