Swedish Social Democratic leader re-tasked with forming government

Swedish Parliament Speaker Andreas Norlen announced Friday that he had given Social Democratic leader Magdalena Andersson another mandate to form a new government, according to daily Dagens Nyheter.

Norlen noted that the mandate will begin Monday to give the parties the weekend to consider their options.

He said the underlying conditions remain unchanged since Andersson was first given the mandate, making it appropriate for her to resume efforts to form a government.

Andersson, who reportedly agreed with Norlen, will have to report back on Oct. 12. A vote on the prime minister will then be held.

"We put the turbulence of the past week behind us," Norlen further said and added: "If you are given a mandate, it is good to complete it."

Because Andersson's alliance won the majority of seats in the country's Sept. 13 parliamentary election, she was initially tasked in mid-September with exploring the formation of a new government.

However, she abandoned the attempt later that month, saying she currently lacked the parliamentary support needed to proceed.





