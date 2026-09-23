Italian police find over $3.6M hidden in walls during organized crime operation

This handout video grab released by the Italian Carabinieri Press Office on September 22, 2026 shows banknotes hidden in a wall during a search by Italian Carabinieri in Caivano near Naples. (AFP Photo)

Italian police discovered €3.2 million (over $3.6 million) in cash concealed inside the walls of a house during an operation targeting an alleged mafia-linked criminal organization near Naples.

The money, mostly in €50 banknotes wrapped in plastic, was recovered after officers broke through the walls of a property in Caivano. Eleven luxury watches worth more than €127,000 were also found.

Italian news agency ANSA reported earlier this week that the operation targeted 34 suspects, with 23 ordered into custody and 11 placed under house arrest.

Investigators believe the organization was linked to the Angelino clan, which operates in Caivano and Casoria, and was involved in drug trafficking and extortion.

According to ANSA, collaborators of justice played a decisive role in the investigation, during which Carabinieri found €3.2 million in cash while searching the home of a person believed to be among the group's leaders.

The investigation, which covered activities between 2021 and July 2025, also detailed how alleged drug-selling operations were organized, with regular deliveries and payment schedules.

Investigators said some dealing operations were largely managed within families to limit the involvement of outsiders.