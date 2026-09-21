Wildfire in southern France burns 35 hectares

A wildfire near Perpignan in southern France had burned about 35 hectares of vegetation by Monday afternoon, with some 180 firefighters deployed to battle the blaze, according to broadcaster France 3.

The fire broke out early Monday afternoon south of Perpignan, in the Pyrenees-Orientales department near France's border with Spain, close to the Agulla de Font Coberta waterway and the Mas Palegry area.

Firefighters from the Pyrenees-Orientales departmental fire and rescue service deployed 50 vehicles to the area, while a Dash firefighting aircraft and two water-bombing helicopters were also involved in efforts to contain the blaze.

The situation remained "non-stabilized" at around 2.30 pm local time (1230GMT).

The blaze comes as the Pyrenees-Orientales, Gard, and Aude departments were placed under the highest level of wildfire alert in France on Monday.

About 5,000 hectares have burned in wildfires in the Pyrenees-Orientales so far this year, with much of the damage occurring during a July 4 fire in Trevillach.