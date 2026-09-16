Italian foreign minister calls for European action against Israeli occupiers

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Wednesday called for European-level measures to curb Israeli settler violence in the West Bank, according to daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

Tajani stressed the need for measures at the European level "to target the activities and sources of funding of violent settlers in a focused and effective manner."

"National measures rest on weak legal foundations, with the risk of having limited impact and of being easily circumvented. This is also why only seven EU countries have announced measures such as those announced by the United Kingdom, France and Canada," he told the Chamber of Deputies.

He recalled that the expansion of illegal settlements is "unacceptable," highlighting that no one can tolerate occupier violence. "No one can justify actions that undermine the prospect of a two-state solution."

"The question is which tools to use to have a real impact on this behaviour. We are convinced that, on matters of this kind, the only effective legal and political framework is that of the European Union," Tajani underscored.

He cautioned that only a unified European response can guarantee measures that are effective and consistent.

Tajani noted that Italy had already supported three rounds of sanctions targeting Israeli occupiers and organizations supporting their activities, saying Italy is also among those backing a fourth package currently under discussion.

He added that they will continue to engage with other EU partners to identify further measures at forthcoming meetings, including on the issue of illegal settlements and related economic activities.

"Our aim is to put an end to settler violence, halt the expansion of settlements and preserve the only political prospect for a lasting peace: two states that can live side by side in peace and security," Tajani also said.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas also said on Tuesday that the bloc is discussing additional sanctions against Israeli occupiers amid increasing illegal settlement expansion, forced displacement and record levels of occupier violence in the occupied West Bank.

Since 1967, Israel has occupied the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. The international community considers Israeli settlements built on occupied land illegal under international law, a position rejected by Tel Aviv.

Around 750,000 occupiers live in 156 illegal settlements and 360 settlement outposts across the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, carrying out attacks aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinians.