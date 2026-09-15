Britain upgrades diplomatic relations with Venezuela

The UK announced Tuesday that it will upgrade diplomatic relations with Venezuela and appoint an ambassador to Caracas.

It said the move will strengthen its engagement with the country.

"This decision is part of a broader international reengagement," the British government said in a statement to parliament.

London stressed that the decision does not represent an endorsement of Venezuela's disputed 2024 presidential election or support for any political faction.

The appointment of an ambassador marks a significant increase in Britain's diplomatic engagement with Caracas after years of strained relations.

London said the move will give it greater capacity to engage directly with Venezuelan authorities and support efforts toward a democratic transition.

Venezuela welcomed the decision, describing it as a positive step in relations. The announcement comes as several countries seek to strengthen diplomatic contacts with Caracas following major political changes in Venezuela.

Britain has maintained diplomatic representation in Venezuela, but relations have been limited in recent years amid disagreements about democracy, human rights and the political situation.

The UK was among countries that questioned the results of the 2024 presidential election, which declared Nicolas Maduro the winner. The opposition rejected the results and said Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia had won.

Against that backdrop, London said its decision to upgrade relations does not change its position on the election or its broader support for democratic principles in Venezuela.

The British government said stronger diplomatic ties would allow it to play a more active role in supporting Venezuela's democratic transition. It also said it would continue working with international partners on democracy, human rights and regional stability.

Britain and Venezuela have had diplomatic relations for decades, but ties deteriorated sharply during Maduro's presidency as London criticized his government on human rights and democratic standards.

The decision signals London's intention to maintain direct dialogue with Caracas while continuing to press for political and democratic reforms.