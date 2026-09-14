UK premier cancels engagements after his father dies age 86

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has canceled engagements for two days after his father died at the age of 86, his office said Monday.

"The PM has cancelled engagements for today and tomorrow due to the passing of his father, Roy," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement.

According to news reports, Roy Burnham, 86, was living with Alzheimer's in a care home.

Speaking about his father being unaware of him becoming prime minister this July, Burnham told The Times of London over the summer: "That's a sadness because he would be (proud). The way I look at it, it's his achievement as well. A whole family achievement although he doesn't know it."

Alzheimer's disease, a type of dementia, is a progressive brain disorder that slowly destroys memory, thinking skills, and the ability to carry out simple tasks.

There is no cure yet, though research continues.