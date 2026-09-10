European fuel prices rise as Mideast war drives oil above $100

This photograph shows fuel and diesel pumps at a petrol station in Saluzzo near Cuneo, northwestern Italy on August 26, 2026. (AFP File Photo)

Fuel prices continued to rise Thursday in Europe as oil prices climbed above $100 amid the escalating war in the Middle East, putting pressure on motorists and prompting governments to extend or consider measures to cushion the effect.

Brent crude settled at $101.21 a barrel Wednesday, its highest close since May, as attacks involving Iran and the US disrupted shipping and raised concerns about oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

The European Commission's latest Weekly Oil Bulletin, published Thursday, provides the latest weekly comparison of petroleum prices in the EU, while national data show further increases at filling stations in several major European markets.

In Italy, petrol prices have reached about €2.05 ($2.39) per liter, while diesel is around €2.17, according to the data.

The Italian government had extended a temporary 17-cent reduction in diesel excise duties through Thursday to contain the effect of rising fuel costs.

The measure, which has been extended several times since March, is expected to give way to more targeted support for lower-income households and road transport operators.

France also recorded increases. The average price of diesel stood at about €2.30 per liter, while E10 petrol was around €2.13, according to data based on French government fuel-price reports.

Diesel prices rose by about 5.3 cents during the previous week, while E10 petrol increased by about 4.1 cents.

In Germany, the average price of E10 petrol was about €2.24, while Super petrol and diesel were around €2.30, according to an analysis by public broadcaster SWR, based on prices at 15,000 filling stations.

The Netherlands remains among Europe's most expensive fuel markets. Average E10 petrol was about €2.42, with diesel about €2.49, according to Dutch fuel-price data.

Belgium's average prices were lower, at about €1.99 for petrol. It was €2.29 for diesel.

In Czechia, petrol was averaging about €1.76 and diesel about €1.90, according to the latest European fuel-price data.

The UK has also seen a sharp weekly increase. Average petrol stood at about 167.9 pence ($2.27), up 4.6 pence in seven days. Diesel hit 189.4 pence, up 4.5 pence, according to data based on the government's Fuel Finder system.

Switzerland recorded average petrol prices of about CHF2.00 ($2.52) and diesel prices of CHF2.24, with prices continuing to rise from the previous week.

Fuel prices have also increased in the Baltic states. Lithuania's average petrol price was about €1.82, while diesel stood at around €2. Latvia recorded petrol prices of about €1.79 and diesel prices of €1.96.

Estonia's latest European Commission benchmark put petrol at about €1.81 per liter and diesel at €1.92.

Denmark remains one of the most expensive EU markets for petrol at about €2.37 per liter. Diesel was around €2.47.

Sweden remains among the cheapest EU markets. The latest European Commission benchmark put petrol at about €1.47 and diesel at €1.73.

Finland was also among the more expensive markets, with the European Commission's latest benchmark putting petrol at about €2.20. It is costing diesel at €2.33.

The latest price increases come as Brent crude has risen above $100 a barrel, with the conflict in the Middle East and disruptions to oil shipping raising concerns about inflation and household costs in Europe.

The European Central Bank raised its policy interest rate to 2.50% Wednesday, citing renewed inflationary pressure linked in part to the energy shock. The ECB raised its 2026 inflation forecast to 3%, underscoring the potential effect of higher energy costs on the euro area economy.