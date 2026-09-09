Israel continues air, artillery attacks across southern Lebanon

Israeli forces carried out air and artillery attacks across several areas of southern Lebanon early Wednesday, Lebanese state media reported.

According to the National News Agency (NNA), Israeli warplanes struck the outskirts of Nabatieh al-Fawqa toward Kfar Tebnit at dawn, while intermittent artillery shelling targeted Doha Kfar Rouman.

In the Tyre district, an Israeli drone dropped explosive canisters on the town of Mansouri as artillery shelling targeted the area.

Israeli forces also opened heavy machine-gun fire toward the town of Majdal Zoun at dawn.

Separately, Israeli artillery targeted the outskirts of Qabrikha in the Marjayoun district.

The attacks come amid continued Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon, where hostilities have intensified since March 2.

Israel has carried out extensive airstrikes and ground operations across southern Lebanon since then, causing casualties and widespread damage, including to residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

The escalation has continued despite US-led efforts to advance negotiations between Lebanon and Israel aimed at reaching security arrangements, securing an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and extending Lebanese state authority across the south.

Lebanese officials have repeatedly accused Israel of undermining the negotiations through its continued attacks, while stressing that diplomacy remains the preferred path to resolving outstanding issues.



