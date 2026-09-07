French wine output to be among lowest in 30 years after heatwaves

A grape picker harvests grapes from the vines of Loïc and Marina Fourrure in Theix-Noyalo, near Vannes, western France, on August 24, 2026. (AFP File Photo)

French wine production is expected to be one of the worst in the past 30 years, hit by shrinking vineyards and ⁠severe heat and drought ⁠that damaged vines and grapes, the farm ministry said on Monday.

In its first estimate for this year's production, the world's second-largest producer after Italy projected ⁠33.9 million hectolitres: 6% below last year and 17% down on the 2021 to 2025 average.

A hectolitre is the equivalent of 100 litres or 133 standard wine bottles.

Although spring conditions had initially supported a better harvest outlook, summer drought and heatwaves damaged vines and reduced yields, the ministry said.

"Soil drought intensified across the entire region, and heat waves have caused localized sun scald, scorching, defoliation, and wilting of the ⁠grapes, ⁠reducing harvest volumes," it said in a statement.

This would mark France's third consecutive weak wine harvest, after low output in 2024 and 2025.

France is traditionally the world's largest exporter by value.

The production area fell 2.5% this year. Oversupply in the face of falling wine consumption has prompted winemakers to uproot a portion of their vineyards in past ⁠years.

Champagne output is expected to halve from 2025, while Bourgogne-Beaujolais is forecast to be down by a third and Val de Loire and Charentes by 12% and 6% respectively.

Languedoc-Roussillon, France's largest producing basin, should rise 5% from last year's weak harvest thanks to better yields, though output remains below average.

Bordeaux is ⁠also ‌expected ‌to rebound 10% from 2025 after late-August rain ⁠helped offset drought stress, but ‌production remains well below its five-year average.

Beyond the wine sector, most French agriculture producers have been badly ⁠hit by this summer's record heatwaves ⁠that devastated crops, pastures and water supplies.

France on Friday announced ⁠an emergency aid package for farmers of more than €1 billion ($1.16 billion).