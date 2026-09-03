Poland summons Russian ambassador over 'aggressive actions'

Poland summoned Russia's ambassador to the Foreign Ministry Thursday to protest what Warsaw described as an escalation of Moscow's "aggressive actions," Polish officials said.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Maciej Wewior said the Russian envoy was called in to convey Poland's "strong opposition to the escalation of Russia's aggressive actions," according to TVP World.

The move came a day after Poland expressed solidarity with Germany as Berlin alleged that Russia was responsible for an attempted attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport in August.

Earlier this week, German authorities said Russia was behind an attempted drone attack targeting a Ukrainian cargo plane at Leipzig/Halle Airport.

Russia has rejected claims of assassinations, sabotage, drone incursions, and spying in countries allied with Ukraine, accusing Western governments of stoking "anti-Russian paranoia."



