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News Europe Russia 'investing in ballistic missiles and escalation': Zelensky

Russia 'investing in ballistic missiles and escalation': Zelensky

President Zelensky reported Russia's intensified invasion of Ukraine with deadly ballistic missile attacks, urging a global response and enhanced anti-ballistic defense for Ukraine to achieve lasting peace.

AFP EUROPE
Published August 20,2026 10:06 AM
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RUSSIA INVESTING IN BALLISTIC MISSILES AND ESCALATION: ZELENSKY

Russia is escalating its four-and-a-half-year invasion of Ukraine with deadly ballistic missile attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday, urging a global response after a Russian overnight attack killed at least 13.

"While Moscow is investing in ballistic missiles and escalation, such strikes do not always receive the response they should from the world. And as long as Ukraine does not have enough anti-ballistic defence, Russia will not consider peace seriously," Zelensky said on social media.