Greece issues 'very high' wildfire risk alert, urging caution

Firefighters battle a wildfire in the wider area of Megara, Attica, Greece, 02 August 2026. (EPA)

Greek authorities placed on Sunday large parts of the country under "very high" wildfire risk for Monday.

The Level 4, very high risk, one level below the red state of emergency, was issued for Attica, parts of Peloponnese, Aegean islands, as well as Crete.

The Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection urged residents and visitors to avoid activities that could trigger fires, including burning dry grass, branches or other waste.

Meanwhile, a wildfire broke out in Koropi, Attica earlier on Sunday as firefighters, aircraft and helicopters continue battling the blaze amid ongoing heat waves.

The ministry also reminded the public that field burning is prohibited throughout the current fire-prevention period.

National Observatory of Athens figures showed Saturday that more than 110,000 acres (44,500 hectares) of land burned in wildfires across Greece's Attica region from July 31 to Aug. 4 amid a heat wave.

Greece has been battling wildfires amid ongoing heat waves across Europe as 1,237,645 acres (500,852 hectares) have burned across the continent since the start of the year, according to the EU.

European Forest Fires Information System data also showed that as of Aug. 6, 1,528 fires have been detected across Europe since the start of the year.