Pakistan, Canada discuss Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, regional issues

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand on Sunday discussed the Mecca Defense Agreement signed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye, as well as regional developments, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said.

Dar shared with Anand the "essence of the Agreement and the joint resolve of the three countries to contribute to regional peace, stability and security," a ministry statement said.

The two ministers also discussed the situation involving the US and Iran, according to the statement.

Dar also raised the situation in occupied East Jerusalem, including the ministerial meeting on Jerusalem recently held in Jordan.

The two ministers agreed to remain closely engaged on issues of shared interest, the statement said.