Russia, Ukraine exchange overnight strikes, killing 3, injuring 10

Russia and Ukraine accused each other of overnight strikes Saturday that killed three people and injured 10 others on both sides, authorities said.

In Ukraine's capital, three people were killed and three others injured during Russian strikes in three locations in the Brovary district, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, said on Telegram.

Falling debris damaged a private residential building, outbuildings and cars, while a fire broke out at a nonresidential building, he said.

"Rescuers and all necessary services are working on the ground. The elimination of the consequences is ongoing," Tkachenko said.

Russia's Defense Ministry on Telegram confirmed the attack on Kyiv, saying its forces targeted a military-industrial facility and a fuel and lubricants depot in the capital.

The ministry also said two dry cargo ships allegedly carrying weapons and military equipment to Ukrainian ports were hit by attack drones while transiting waters south and east of Odesa.

Meanwhile, five people were injured, and a fire broke out at the Ilsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region after falling drone debris, local authorities said.

"They are receiving all necessary medical care. Emergency and special services are working at the scene," the Krasnodar Operational Headquarters said on Telegram.

Two people were injured in a drone crash in Russia's city of Zadonsk, Lipetsk Gov. Igor Artamonov said on Telegram.

"Four private homes, a car, and a power line were damaged," he said. "Power workers are already undertaking restoration work."

In the Samara region, one of the industrial enterprises came under a Ukrainian drone attack, Gov. Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said on Russian social media platform Max, stressing "the aftermath is currently being addressed."

Russia's Defense Ministry also claimed its forces shot down and destroyed 397 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory, annexed Crimea and the Sea of Azov.

The independent verification of the claims remains difficult due to the ongoing war.



