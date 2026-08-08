US announces $1B security package for Colombia as new president takes office

The Trump administration announced Friday that the US plans to provide $1 billion in assistance to Colombia as part of a new security package aimed at strengthening cooperation with newly inaugurated President Abelardo de la Espriella's government.

A US presidential delegation led by acting Attorney General Todd Blanche represented Washington at de la Espriella's Aug. 7 inauguration, which the State Department said demonstrated the administration's commitment to "reinvigorating" US-Colombia relations and deepening the two countries' security and economic partnership.

"As a cornerstone of this renewed partnership, the United States, working with Congress, intends to announce $1 billion in assistance as part of a security package to support President de la Espriella's Administration in achieving our shared goals," it said in a statement.

The agency said it would work with Colombia to strengthen its security forces through US technology, improved defense-spending efficiency, greater military interoperability and coordinated operations with US forces.

"Building on more than 200 years of friendship, the Trump Administration looks forward to working closely with the new administration to ensure security and prosperity for the United States, Colombia, and our hemisphere," it said.

De la Espriella was sworn in as Colombia's president Friday in Cali rather than the capital, Bogota, breaking with tradition in a move intended to underscore his stance against armed groups in the region.

He pledged to take a tougher approach to drug trafficking while implementing austerity measures aimed at strengthening the economy and restoring investor confidence.



