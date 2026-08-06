Pope Leo meets European youth in Assisi visit

Pope Leo XIV was cheered by thousands of young people Thursday before celebrating mass in the Italian city of Assisi, which celebrates this year the 800th anniversary of St Francis' death.

The US pontiff visited the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels, built around the small chapel where Francis of Assisi founded his eponymous order in the 13th century.

Thousands of people from across Europe taking part in a youth event in the city greeted the head of the Catholic Church upon his arrival in the square facing the church.

"For centuries the Franciscans have fostered dialogue and encouraged peaceful coexistence among Catholics, Orthodox and Muslims," Leo said as he answered a few selected questions from young people.

"Today, remaining faithful to this tradition of closeness means swimming against the current.

"Increasingly, Christians will be called to become artisans of peace within societies that are tempted to place religion at the service of competing identities."

The pontiff then celebrated mass in the basilica where St Francis, a symbol of poverty, peace and dialogue, died in 1226.

The saint who inspired Leo's predecessor, Pope Francis founded the Franciscan order after renouncing his wealth and devoting his life to the poor.

Located about 150 kilometres (93 miles) north of Rome, Assisi a major pilgrimage site is hosting celebrations this year in honour of St Francis.

Pope Leo's visit -- his second to Assisi since becoming pope in May 2025 comes as part of a series of summer trips by the head of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics, which will also include a pastoral visit to Rimini and the Republic of San Marino later this month.