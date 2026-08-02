Wildfire west of Athens triggers new evacuations; 2 arrested

Greek firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire in the area of Porto Germeno, some 70 kilometres (45 miles) northwest of Athens in the region of Viotia, on August 2, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Greek authorities ordered new evacuations Sunday as a major wildfire continued to burn west of Athens for a third day, while two people were arrested on suspicion of causing the blaze, according to Greek daily Ekathimerini.

The Megara industrial park and the settlements of Kandyli, Aghia Skepi, Toutouli, Nea Dafni, Pefkeneas and Aghios Sarantis were ordered evacuated as the fire advanced toward the town of Megara.

After reviewing video footage and interviewing witnesses, Fire Service investigators concluded that the blaze was likely caused by sparks from cables carrying electricity from a private wind farm to the power grid in the Viotia region.

The two suspects — an electrical engineer responsible for the project and the person responsible for installing the cables — face criminal charges of arson with possible malice aforethought. Police are also seeking the arrest of the wind farm's owner.

About 500 firefighters, supported by 134 fire engines, eight water-dropping aircraft and firefighting teams from France and Romania, continued efforts to contain the blaze despite winds exceeding 100 kilometers (62 miles) per hour.

State broadcaster ERT reported that about 200 homes had been destroyed or damaged in Porto Germeno, while around 10,000 hectares (24,710 acres) of forest and scrubland had burned.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Greece was facing "extremely difficult days" due to severe weather conditions and pledged state support for residents whose homes had been destroyed or damaged.

The wildfire broke out Friday in Aghios Vassilios before spreading through Porto Germeno toward Megara.

Authorities said smaller fires were also burning in several parts of Greece.

Last week, three firefighters died while battling separate wildfires on the southern island of Crete and in the Peloponnese.