IRANS IRGC SAYS IT HIT 2 TANKERS, FORCED 4 OTHERS TO TURN BACK IN STRAIT OF HORMUZ

Iran's IRGC says it hit 2 tankers, forced 4 others to turn back in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed Friday that its naval forces hit and stopped two tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, while four others turned back after receiving Iranian warnings.

In a statement, the IRGC said the incident occurred early Friday when two tankers transited what it described as an "undeclared route" under US air escort and ignored Iranian warnings.

The two tankers were "hit and stopped," while four others "quickly changed course and returned to their location," it said.

"Last night, in response to CENTCOM's false statement, we informed all owners of shipping and insurance companies not to pay attention to CENTCOM statements," the IRGC said.

Earlier Thursday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said US forces had redirected 24 commercial vessels and disabled and boarded four others "to ensure full compliance."

CENTCOM also rejected IRGC claims that navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is unsafe, saying the primary threat to civilian crews remains the IRGC's actions.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have escalated in recent weeks, with the US carrying out strikes on Iran and Tehran responding by targeting what it says are US military facilities and equipment across the region.





