Scores injured as car ploughs into crowd at parade in Berlin: Report

CSD called off after car crashed into crowd (REUTERS Photo)

Numerous people were injured Saturday after a driver drove a car into a crowd at a parade in downtown Berlin, according to media reports.

Police announced several injured people were being treated at the scene at the Christopher Street Day Pride parade, but neither exact number nor information about their conditions was released.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are not known.

Organizers have ended the parade in the area as police and emergency services respond to the incident, which occurred at 10 pm local time (2000GMT).

The BILD newspaper cited witnesses who said a white van sped into the Tiergarten district where the parade was held at high speed.

The incident triggered a mass casualty alert at the emergency dispatch center. According to a fire department spokesperson, 44 emergency responders are currently on the scene.

A large police presence was deployed, and authorities asked people to leave the event area and follow instructions from emergency services.

No additional details about the driver or what triggered the incident have been released.