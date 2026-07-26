NEARLY ALL FRONTS OF SPAINS WILDFIRES CONTAINED AS OVER 100,000 PEOPLE REMAIN AFFECTED

Nearly all fronts of Spain's wildfires contained as over 100,000 people remain affected

Spanish authorities said on Sunday that almost all fronts of the wildfires affecting Community of Madrid and Avila province were contained while over 121,000 people remain affected, according to the El Pais newspaper.

The Military Emergency Unit authorities said the progress made overnight made it possible to contain all wildfire fronts although several active hotspots remained. They reaffirmed the those hotspots will be the focus of firefighting efforts throughout the day.

More than 121,000 people have been evacuated or ordered to remain indoors while the fires burned over 45,000 hectares (111,200 acres) in Madrid and Avila.

Alfonso Fernandez Manueco, president of the Castile and Leon regional government where the Avila province is located, said the wildfire was caused by negligence and that they will join legal proceedings against whoever caused the fire.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the Cabinet will approve a royal decree-law on Tuesday declaring the areas affected by the wildfires as severely affected by a civil protection emergency.

During his visit to Avila, Sanchez also warned that "challenging hours" still lie ahead and urged public to exercise extreme caution.

In Castellon, another wildfire continues to spread out of control through Sierra de Espadan Natural Park and force the evacuation of 16,000 people.

Meanwhile, a man died on Saturday in the fire that broke out in the Salt de l'Aigua ravine in the Valencian town of Manises.

The Ecological Transition Ministry said on US social media platform X that the 2026 wildfire toll as of Sunday stood at 152,678 hectares (377,260 acres) affected, with 32 large wildfires recorded.

During the same period in 2025, 24,133 hectares (59,640 acres) were affected and seven large wildfires were recorded.





