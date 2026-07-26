US DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE TO LEAD DELEGATION FOR PERUS PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION

US deputy secretary of state to lead delegation for Peru's presidential inauguration

US President Donald Trump on Sunday designated a presidential delegation to attend the inauguration of Peruvian President-elect Keiko Fujimori in Lima on Tuesday.

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will lead the group. The delegation includes US Ambassador to Peru Bernie Navarro, Commerce Department Under Secretary for International Trade William Kimmitt, and senior advisors from the Treasury and State departments.

Fujimori, the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, secured her mandate following a narrow victory in the June runoff election against Roberto Sanchez. Despite legal challenges regarding overseas ballots, official results confirmed she won by approximately 50,000 votes.

She is set to lead the Andean nation for the 2026-2031 constitutional term.