German railway operator set to phase in alcohol ban at train stations

Germany's railway operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) on Tuesday announced an alcohol ban at all 5,400 countrywide train stations.

To improve safety for its employees and travelers, DB is banning the consumption of alcohol at all of its train stations. The new rule applies nationwide and will be phased in at 5,400 stations by Oct. 15, it said in a statement.

"We're taking decisive action: We're banning alcohol consumption from our train stations. All too often, we've seen that where there's too much alcohol, violence also increases," said DB CEO Evelyn Palla.

"That's why we're now introducing the alcohol ban at train stations. We take safety seriously. It's about protecting our employees and passengers," she added.

An alcohol ban is already in effect in Hamburg, Munich, Frankfurt, and other major cities.

Anyone who violates the drinking ban faces expulsion from the premises in the future, or, for repeat offenders, a ban from the premises.

Restaurants and bars are exempt from the ban. It remains permitted to carry alcohol in sealed containers in one's luggage or as part of purchases.

Railway security personnel and the Federal Police will be responsible for enforcing the measure.



