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News Europe Italy’s power demand hits yearly high as heat wave boosts electricity use

Italy’s power demand hits yearly high as heat wave boosts electricity use

Italy's electricity demand hit a new annual high of 57,985 MW due to extreme heat, reflecting a 4.6% increase from 2025's peak and signaling rising energy consumption.

Anadolu Agency EUROPE
Published July 17,2026 02:36 PM
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ITALY’S POWER DEMAND HITS YEARLY HIGH AS HEAT WAVE BOOSTS ELECTRICITY USE

Italy's electricity demand has reached its highest level of the year as extreme heat drove up energy consumption across the country, according to grid operator Terna.

The data cited by ANSA showed that peak hourly electricity demand reached 57,985 megawatts (MW) between 3 pm and 4 pm (1300-1400GMT) local time on Wednesday, marking the highest level recorded so far in 2026.

The figure, which remains provisional and subject to revision, was 4.6% higher than the peak demand recorded in 2025, when electricity consumption reached 55,450 MW.

Terna attributed the increase to the recent spell of extreme heat, saying electricity demand over the past 36 hours had reached its highest level of the year.