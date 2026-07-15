Three killed in Russian attack on Odessa

Russian attacks on the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa killed at least three people and injured three others, local authorities said on Wednesday.



All three injured people were taken to hospital with moderate injuries, the head of the city's military administration, Serhiy Lysak, wrote on social media. Several residential buildings were also damaged, he said.



The Russian military confirmed carrying out an attack on Odessa.



The Defence Ministry in Moscow said a combined strike using "air-launched high-precision weapons and combat drones" had hit fuel storage tanks and loading facilities used by the Ukrainian military at the ports of Odessa and Chornomorsk. It also said a drone factory had been targeted.



Russia has been waging war against Ukraine for more than four years. Odessa is frequently targeted because of its strategic importance as a port city, with civilians repeatedly killed in Russian attacks.



