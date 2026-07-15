Man arrested after killing wife in German street attack

A man has been arrested after attacking his wife with a bladed weapon and fatally injuring her on a street in the western German town of Kelkheim, police said on Tuesday evening.



The woman died at the scene after the attack in the town centre, police said. Witnesses overpowered the man and held him until officers arrived and arrested him. The man was injured during his arrest, police and prosecutors said, without providing further details.



The motive and circumstances of the killing were not immediately clear. Investigators said extensive forensic work was under way and numerous witnesses were being questioned.



Police said there was no wider threat to the public.



Kelkheim, a town of about 28,000 people, is located around 10 kilometres north-west of Frankfurt.