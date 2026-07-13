Drone crashes in Moldova during suspected Russian attack on Ukraine

Moldova said Monday that a drone crossed its airspace and exploded after crashing near the southeastern village of Copanca during a suspected Russian attack on Ukraine.

In a statement on Telegram, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry condemned what it called a "serious and unacceptable violation" of Moldova's airspace during Russian airstrikes on Ukraine's Odesa region.

"This new incident constitutes a serious and unacceptable violation of the airspace of the Republic of Moldova and confirms once again that the war of aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine generates direct risks to the security of our citizens and the entire region," the ministry said.

It said Moldova remained committed to defending its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, and would continue working with international partners to strengthen the country's security and resilience against such threats.

Russia has not yet commented on Moldova's statement.





