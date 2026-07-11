Multiple wildfires break out on Italian island of Sicily

Multiple wildfires have broken out in Palermo on the Italian island of Sicily, with aerial and ground firefighting operations mobilized to put them out, local media reported Saturday.

Fires were reported in several parts of the greater Palermo capital region, including Montelepre, Roccapalumba, Castronovo di Sicilia, and Prizzi, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

In the Sagana area of Montelepre, flames broke out Friday evening and remained active on Saturday.

Around 30 hectares were affected by fires in the Ina Casa, Timpi, and Borgo Manganaro areas of Roccapalumba.

Helicopters and Canadair firefighting aircraft were deployed to tackle the blazes, alongside firefighters, forestry personnel, and civil protection teams.

Emergency crews also spent hours responding to fires in the Filici area of Castronovo di Sicilia and near the Manganaro junction in Prizzi, according to the report.



