Thousands evacuated as wildfire burns over 11,000 acres in southern France

This photograph shows a wildfire burning in the Aspres region seen from Millas, in the Pyrenees-Orientales department, southern France on July 5, 2026. (AFP Photo)

At least 4,600 hectares (11,370 acres) burned in a wildfire in France's southern Pyrenees-Orientales department, while thousands were evacuated overnight, broadcaster BFMTV reported Monday.

Authorities told BFMTV that the fire in the commune of Trevillach has not yet been brought under control and has burned more than 4,600 hectares.

They also said five people were slightly injured and 10,000 residents had to be evacuated overnight.

Power outages were also reported in several surrounding municipalities, although technicians from grid operator Enedis were unable to intervene due to the ongoing fire.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez told France 2 that he will travel to the Pyrenees-Orientales on Monday afternoon, where the risk of the fire spreading remains high due to weather conditions.

"Today the fight resumes. This morning, weather conditions are deteriorating again," he said.

Underlining that France is facing a difficult wildfire season, Nunez said more than 11,000 hectares (27,180 acres) have already burned this season, compared with 5,500 hectares during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the Herault department recorded more than 30 wildfire outbreaks on Sunday, while some blazes were still reportedly ongoing.

Seven French departments have been placed on red alert for a "very high" wildfire risk Monday, while 41 other departments are under orange alert for a high wildfire risk.