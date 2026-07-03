EU Commission chief says Europe faces housing crisis, pledges EU-wide action

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at a press conference during the visit of the College of EU Commisioners at University College, Cork, Ireland, 03 July 2026. (EPA Photo)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday warned that Europe is facing a deepening housing crisis marked by affordability, access and quality challenges, pledging new EU-level initiatives aimed at addressing the issue.

Speaking alongside Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in Cork as part of Ireland's rotating presidency of the European Council, von der Leyen said housing had become one of the most pressing social issues across the bloc.

"Europe is facing a housing crisis, a crisis of affordability, access and quality," she said. "Our citizens are calling for solutions, and we are responding."

Von der Leyen announced plans to launch a European Housing Alliance and to convene a high-level European Housing Summit during the Irish presidency, signaling a stronger EU role in coordinating responses to mounting housing pressures across member states.

She described housing as "one of the defining social challenges of our time," adding that Europeans expect policymakers to deliver concrete measures to improve access to affordable and quality housing.

On industrial policy, von der Leyen said the EU Commission would present a new energy package in July, including measures to increase electrification and modernize the EU's emissions trading system.

Security and defense will remain another priority during the Irish presidency, she said, citing growing geopolitical challenges and Europe's efforts to increase defense readiness by 2030.

Martin has said Ireland's EU presidency will focus on "competitiveness, values and security", as he outlined priorities.

He said Ireland's agenda would center on improving economic performance across the EU. "We are agreed that there is an urgent need to improve Europe's competitiveness and productivity."

Martin further noted that the work would focus on reducing regulatory and administrative burdens, deepening the single market, accelerating decarbonisation and advancing the digital and AI transition. He also said there is a need to "work harder together to protect our citizens, our democracies and our European way of life" amid rising global threats and instability.

Online safety was also highlighted as a priority, including protections for children, which he said was close to von der Leyen's concerns, adding Ireland would support further action in this area.

On foreign policy, Martin said Ireland would maintain its "steadfast support for Ukraine" and said countries seeking EU membership "should be allowed to do so."

He also said he looked forward to the EU Commission's proposals on trade linked to Israeli settlements.

Martin described the program as an "ambitious agenda" that would require close cooperation across member states, and stressed the importance of agreement on the EU's long-term budget.

"We are committed to doing all we can reach agreement in the council by the end of the year on the European Union's long-term budget," he said, adding: "We are both under no illusion as to how much work is required to achieve this."

Martin also addressed EU-China relations, noting "significant imbalances" in trade, particularly manufacturing, while stressing interdependence.

He said he hopes that discussions can reach a landing zone between the two markets.