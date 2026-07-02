Wildfires burn hundreds of hectares in southern France

This photograph shows a wildfire in Pouzols-Minervois, southwestern of France on July 1, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Wildfires have destroyed more than 700 hectares (1,730 acres) of forest in southern France, forcing evacuations and prompting a major emergency response, authorities said Wednesday.

The largest blaze began in the town of Beaufort in Herault, a department on the Mediterranean coast, before spreading into the neighboring department of Aude.

Authorities said 700 hectares of woodland have been burned.

Strong winds and adverse weather conditions helped drive the fire towards northeastern Aude, leading officials to evacuate some residents from the villages of Pouzols-Minervois and Mailhac.

Others were instructed to remain in their homes as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

More than 280 firefighters, around 30 members of the French gendarmerie, 11 specialist forest firefighting teams, six water-bombing aircraft and a helicopter were deployed to tackle the fire.

Several roads in the area were partially closed, and residents were urged to follow the instructions of emergency services.

A separate wildfire also broke out Tuesday in the town of Frejus, in the neighboring Var department.

Authorities said strong winds had fueled the blaze, which has burned around 30 hectares (74 acres).

Nearly 200 firefighters, supported by 73 emergency vehicles, three firefighting aircraft and three helicopters, were deployed to the scene.

As a precaution, three campsites were evacuated and some residents were temporarily sheltered in two schools. Part of the D37 road was also closed.

According to the Feux de Foret wildfire monitoring platform, 23 vegetation fires are currently burning in southern France.

France's national weather service, Meteo-France, has issued its highest wildfire warning for six departments in the south, while the departments of Ardèche, Drôme and Var remain under the second-highest alert level because of the continuing wildfire risk.