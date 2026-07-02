EU Commission chief arrives in Yerevan on working visit

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Armenia's capital Yerevan on Thursday, after visiting Azerbaijan a day earlier.

The plane of the EU top official landed at Yerevan's Zvartnots Airport, according to live broadcast by local television channels. She was welcomed by Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

Von der Leyen is expected to hold talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan later in the day. The two leaders are also expected to hold joint press conference and answer questions from journalists after their meeting.





