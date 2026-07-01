Ireland takes over rotating EU Council presidency for 6 months

Ireland assumes the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU on Wednesday, beginning a six-month term focused on security, competitiveness, and democratic values, according to a council statement.

Ireland succeeds the Greek Cypriot Administration, which held the presidency during the first half of 2026, and is due to pass the baton to Lithuania next Jan. 1.

Its presidency marks the start of an 18-month program shared with Lithuania and Greece under the EU's "Trio Presidency" system, which is guided by the bloc's 2024-2029 Strategic Agenda.

"From the Atlantic shores of Ireland, across the Baltic region of Lithuania, to the Mediterranean gateway of Greece, this Presidency Trio reflects the strength and heart of the European project," the statement said.

It said the three countries bring together "different histories, experiences and points of view united in diversity and aligned around a shared responsibility and common purpose."

The trio's program is built around three priorities: a free and democratic Europe, a strong and secure Europe, and a prosperous and competitive Europe.





