France, Oman to cooperate on Middle East de-escalation, Macron says

France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) welcomes Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik ahead of a meeting at The Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on June 29, 2026. (AFP Photo)

French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that Paris will cooperate with Oman for possible de-escalation in the Middle East.

"We are working together for de-escalation in the Middle East," Macron wrote on US social media company X.

His message came after he welcomed Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in Paris.

"We have decided to cooperate jointly, alongside our partners, on mine clearance in the strait to secure maritime routes and ensure free and unconditional passage through the Strait of Hormuz," Macron noted.

He reaffirmed that Oman and France will strengthen their partnership through historic agreements in the economic, scientific, cultural, and industrial fields.