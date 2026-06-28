France records around 1,000 excess deaths in 5 days as heat wave toll rises

Children cool off with water from a fountain on one of the hottest days on record in Paris, France, 24 June 2026. (EPA Photo)

France has recorded around 1,000 more deaths than expected since June 24 as an exceptional heat wave gripped much of the country, according to preliminary figures released Sunday by the national public health agency.

Public Health France said the data, which remain provisional, show a significant increase in mortality during the heat wave, with people over the age of 65 accounting for the majority of the excess deaths.

The agency also reported a 40% increase in deaths at home.

French Health Minister Stephanie Rist warned earlier Sunday that the heat wave's health effects are not over despite cooler temperatures in many regions, saying the country is seeing "a higher than normal number of deaths," the French broadcaster BFMTV reported.

Meanwhile, the Paris emergency medical service (SAMU) reported 80 deaths on Saturday, including 30 cardiac arrests, compared with 109 deaths on Friday.

Authorities noted that the figures cover only cases handled by the Paris emergency service and do not represent the total number of deaths in the capital.

The excess mortality follows 11 consecutive days of intense heat across much of France.

Although temperatures eased in several regions on Sunday after violent thunderstorms, hospitals remain under pressure from heat-related illnesses and delayed medical complications.

According to the Keraunos observatory, more than 127,000 lightning strikes were recorded nationwide Saturday night, with particularly intense electrical activity between the Paris region and the Hauts-de-France region.

Despite the cooler conditions, Meteo-France has maintained orange heat wave alerts for 22 departments on Monday, including Paris and surrounding areas, as well as parts of southeastern and eastern France.

Health authorities have urged elderly and isolated people to continue taking precautions, warning that the full human impact of the heat wave has yet to be determined.