Israel’s far-right minister Ben-Gvir faces US complaint over alleged war crimes

The Belgium-based Hind Rajab Foundation has filed a complaint with the US Justice Department accusing Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir of committing war crimes against Palestinians, including US citizens, the organization said.

In a statement, the foundation said Ben-Gvir, who is expected to visit New York on July 7-8, had been accused of war crimes against Palestinians, including US citizens, and urged the Justice Department to open an investigation.

The organization said its complaint had been submitted to the relevant US authorities. It alleged that Ben-Gvir had used his authority since taking office in 2022 to implement policies of "systematic torture, murder, abuse and forced displacement" across the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly through the Israeli Prison Service.

The foundation said Ben-Gvir had shaped the policies of the Israeli police, the Israeli Prison Service and the Israeli Firearms Licensing Department under the National Security Ministry.

It said Ben-Gvir had made worsening prison conditions for Palestinian detainees a priority after taking office and that those policies had been implemented and praised by sections of the Israeli public.

- 'Network of torture camps'

The foundation said numerous Palestinian and international rights groups had described the Israeli Prison Service under Ben-Gvir as a "network of torture camps."

It alleged that Palestinian detainees had been subjected to torture, including starvation, sleep deprivation, denial of medical care, sexual violence, and electric shocks.

The statement said at least 46 Palestinians had died in Israeli prisons between October 2023 and August 2025 as a result of those conditions.

It alleged that sexual violence has become routine, including forced public stripping, repeated strip searches, filming detainees while naked, assaults on genitals, rape threats, threats of rape against family members, and, in some cases, rape committed in front of other detainees.

The foundation added that Ben-Gvir had personally attended some incidents of torture and had frequently filmed himself while mistreating Palestinians.

It argued that the alleged war crimes also constituted genocide, saying Ben-Gvir's objective was to destroy the Palestinian people in whole or in part through torture, abuse, and killings in prisons.

The statement also recalled Ben-Gvir's remarks that "Lebanon should burn" and that "1,000 Lebanese mothers should cry for every tear shed by an Israeli mother," alleging that he had made genocidal statements against both Palestinians and Lebanon.

The foundation called for an investigation to be opened, for Ben-Gvir to be prevented from leaving the US until the investigation was completed, and for Washington to fulfill its obligations under the Geneva Conventions.

Ben-Gvir is expected to lead an official delegation to the Police Chiefs Summit scheduled to be held at the UN headquarters in New York on July 7-8.