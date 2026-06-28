Czech Republic sets new hottest day record of 41.1C as heat wave persists

A woman uses a folded fan to keep cool during a hot, sunny day on Charles Bridge at Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, 28 June 2026. (EPA Photo)

The Czech Republic recorded another tropical night as an intense heat wave persisted throughout the country, with temperatures remaining above 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit) at approximately 40% of weather stations, the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute said Sunday.

At several locations, overnight temperatures did not fall below 25C (77F), a rare occurrence that has been recorded at only a handful of stations since measurements began, Radio Prague International reported.

Forecasters said the night into Monday is expected to be even warmer, with minimum temperatures forecast to remain between 19C and 24C (66.2F-75.2F) and even higher in some areas.

The heat wave is expected to persist throughout Sunday, with daytime temperatures reaching between 35C and 40C (95F-104F), while some locations could see highs of up to 41C (105.8F).

The extreme temperatures follow a new national June heat record set on Saturday, when the mercury reached 40.9C (105.6F) in Doksany, surpassing the previous record by 0.5 degrees. The figure is awaiting official confirmation.

Authorities have continued to warn people to limit outdoor activities during the hottest hours of the day, stay hydrated, and check on elderly and vulnerable individuals as the prolonged heatwave continues.