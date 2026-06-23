France records hottest day ever as heatwave intensifies

View of a giant screen announcing the early closure of the Eiffel Tower due to the heatwave as temperatures rise in Paris during a heatwave affecting a large part of France, June 23, 2026. (REUTERS)

France on Tuesday recorded its hottest day since national measurements began in 1947, as an intense and prolonged heatwave continued to grip the country, according to Meteo-France.

At 3 pm local time (1300GMT), the national thermal indicator reached 29.6C (85.2F), surpassing the record of 29.4C set in July 2019 and matched during the 2003 heatwave.

By 6.30 pm, 336 temperature records had been broken across the country, including 131 all-time highs, with peaks exceeding 44C in several locations.

The extreme temperatures prompted authorities to activate the ORSAN health emergency plan at level 2, aimed at strengthening coordination across hospitals and emergency medical services.

Health data reported by broadcaster BFMTV indicated a 120% rise in emergency consultations for dehydration in the last week, alongside a 20% increase in heat-related fainting cases.

Among people older than 75, cases of general health deterioration and falls also increased.

The heatwave also led to safety incidents, including one drowning in Lake Annecy and another person reported missing, with rescue operations continuing in the Haute-Savoie region.

More than 1,800 schools have been closed and 8,000 others have adjusted their schedules due to the extreme temperatures, according to the Education Ministry.

The weather service has placed 58 departments under a red alert, with the heatwave expected to continue in the coming days.

Several landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre Museum, have introduced operational changes due to the conditions.

Fire services were also deployed in the Ain region after a forest fire broke out near Serrieres-de-Briord, with 100 firefighters, aircraft and emergency units mobilized.