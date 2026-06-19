France designates military AI as 'essential security interest'

France on Friday designated the military use of artificial intelligence as an "essential security interest," a move aimed at accelerating defense innovation and strengthening national sovereignty in emerging battlefield technologies.

"This decision is political and strategic. It is also highly concrete," said Defense Minister Catherine Vautrin at the inauguration of the Ministerial Agency for Artificial Intelligence in Defence facility in Bruz.

"It places artificial intelligence at the same level as deterrence, intelligence or cryptography. It simplifies public procurement procedures and allows us to bring in new actors more quickly, particularly promising AI startups," she added.

The Defense Ministry said the measure reflects the need to prepare for potential high-intensity conflicts by 2030 as AI becomes increasingly integrated into modern warfare.

From algorithm design to operational deployment, it said the ministry must remain sovereign in the development and use of its systems and maintain control over technological dependencies.

Under the new policy, military AI is defined as artificial intelligence integrated into systems capable of using or suppressing force and will be subject to enhanced security requirements and state oversight throughout its lifecycle.

The ministry said the designation would allow the use of exceptional procurement mechanisms under European law, enabling faster access to advanced technologies and trusted industrial partners.

"It will enable us, when necessary, to move from timelines measured in months to timelines measured in weeks. This is crucial for cybersecurity, intelligence, operations and maintaining our technological edge," Vautrin added.

The ministry added that the AI agency will oversee implementation of the policy and introduce new mechanisms in the coming months.



