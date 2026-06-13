Swedish jets scrambled twice to intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea

Sweden's armed forces dispatched fighter jets on two occasions on Friday to identify and monitor Russian military aircraft operating over the Baltic Sea, according to the public broadcaster SVT.

The Swedish Air Force launched two missions involving JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets after detecting Russian aircraft near Swedish airspace in both the northern and southern Baltic Sea.

Hanna Heurlin, a spokesperson for the Swedish Armed Forces, said the aircraft were intercepted and monitored as part of Sweden's routine air policing operations.

"We are constantly monitoring our airspace and surrounding area," she told SVT.

According to the military, Swedish airspace was not violated during either incident.

The Gripen aircraft reportedly identified the Russian jets and followed them until they were considered to be at a sufficient distance.

The Russian aircraft then headed toward what Swedish authorities believe was Kaliningrad, Russia's exclave on the Baltic Sea.

In the southern Baltic Sea operation, Danish fighter jets also participated as part of NATO's collective air defense activities.

"The operation is being carried out in a coordinated and resolute manner to secure the alliance's territory," Heurlin said.

She declined to speculate on the purpose of the Russian flights but described the incidents as serious.





