Greece approves quicker migrant returns, aims to set up return hubs

Greece's parliament approved legislation late on Tuesday to fast-track deportation of rejected asylum seekers and allow their transfer to "return hubs" outside the bloc once bilateral ⁠agreements are reached with ⁠third countries.

Greece - Europe's southernmost country in the Mediterranean and a main entry point for migrants - was on the front line of ⁠a 2015-16 crisis when more than a million people from the Middle East and Africa crossed into Europe.

Arrivals have ebbed since then, but two Aegean islands nearest to the African coast - Crete and Gavdos - have seen a steep rise in migrant boats, mainly from Libya, reaching their shores over the past couple ⁠of ⁠years.

European Union lawmakers and governments agreed last week on new rules allowing countries to send migrants ordered to leave the bloc to centres in third countries, a move that has drawn sharp criticism from rights groups that warn it could enable abuses. Greece has been working ⁠with the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany and Austria to set up joint return and transit hubs, while bilateral talks with Uganda on a similar arrangement have been put on hold.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday's vote, Greek Migration Minister Thanos Plevris said the EU states ⁠have ‌been ‌talking with third countries as they ⁠seek to clinch their first ‌agreements this year for the hubs to be operational in 2027."The Greek ⁠government has already been in ⁠consultations with two African countries," Plevris told the ⁠semi-state Athens News Agency on Wednesday. He did not name the countries.