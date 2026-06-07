Spanish premier attends pro-Palestinian music festival

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attended Barcelona's Primavera Sound music festival on Saturday, an event that has become known in recent years for its outspoken support for Palestinians and criticism of Israel's war in Gaza.

Among the concerts, Sanchez attended the headline performance by British band Gorillaz, which was preceded by a speech from Palestinian activist Arab Barghouti, the son of imprisoned Palestinian political leader Marwan Barghouti.

Addressing the crowd, Barghouti thanked Barcelona and its residents for supporting Palestinians. Festivalgoers responded with chants of "Free Palestine."

After the event, Sanchez shared a video of the speech on Instagram and wrote: "Thank you for raising your voice."

The festival grounds also featured a large illuminated "No War" sign, while organizers highlighted messages calling for peace and solidarity throughout the event.

Primavera Sound has increasingly incorporated pro-Palestinian activism into its programming. Last year, the festival installed Unsilence Gaza, a 15-meter (50-foot) tunnel simulating the sounds of bombardments in Gaza to raise awareness of the conflict.

Sanchez attended the festival alongside his wife, Begona Gomez, and Catalan regional President Salvador Illa, and met with musicians and organizers, including Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn.

In a social media post after the event, Sanchez praised Primavera Sound as "much more than music" and thanked organizers for their commitment to "peace, solidarity and a culture that brings us together."

Opposition figures in Madrid criticized Sanchez for attending the festival on the same day Pope Leo XIV arrived in the Spanish capital, although the prime minister had welcomed the pontiff earlier in the day.

Spain has emerged as one of Europe's most outspoken critics of Israel's military campaign in Gaza, with Sanchez repeatedly calling for greater international pressure on Israel and stronger support for Palestinian rights.