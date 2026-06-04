Finnish health institute calls for ban on energy drinks for under-18s

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare on Thursday called for a ban on the sale of energy drinks to children under 18, according to public broadcaster Yle.

The institute called for the ban after revealing that nearly seven out of 10 people aged 12-20 consume energy drinks at least occasionally.

It noted that most of them feel dependent on energy drinks, with many in the same age group saying they consume them to stay awake or feel more alert.

"High consumption, especially in the evening, can have the opposite effect -- it can worsen sleep and increase tiredness," said research director Sari Niinisto in a news release.

She also expressed concern that some 12- to 20-year-olds are substituting breakfast and school lunches with energy drinks, a habit that can undermine energy levels and impair concentration.





