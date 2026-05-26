Philippines' Marcos begins Japan visit to deepen strategic, economic ties

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. arrived in Japan on Tuesday for a four-day state visit aimed at elevating bilateral relations amid growing geopolitical and economic challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, according to the Philippine Presidential Communications Office.

The visit marks the first state visit by a Philippine president to Japan in 11 years and coincides with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to host Marcos in Tokyo for high-level meetings focused on economic cooperation, defense partnerships, regional security, and people-to-people exchanges, according to Japanese and Philippine government officials.

In his departure statement, Marcos said the visit reflects the "deep and enduring friendship" between the Philippines and Japan and highlighted Tokyo's role as one of Manila's most reliable development and security partners.

According to his office, Marcos is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Japanese leaders, meet business executives, engage with the Filipino community in Japan, and participate in ceremonial events commemorating the diplomatic milestone.

Japanese Emperor Naruhito will also host him.

Economic ties are expected to feature prominently during the visit.

Bilateral trade between Japan and the Philippines remained robust last year, totaling nearly $20 billion in combined exports and imports, according to data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity and the UN Comtrade Database.

Japan remains among the Philippines' top trading partners and a major source of infrastructure investment and development assistance.

The visit also comes amid rising tensions in the South China Sea and expanding security cooperation between the two US allies.