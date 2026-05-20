France summons Israeli ambassador over treatment of its citizens aboard Global Sumud flotilla

France summoned the Israeli ambassador to express its "indignation" over the treatment of French citizens aboard the Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Wednesday.

"The actions of Mr. (National Security Minister Itamar) Ben-Gvir toward the passengers of the Global Sumud flotilla, condemned even by his own colleagues in the Israeli government, are unacceptable," Barrot said on US social media company X.

Barrot said he has requested that Israel's ambassador to France be summoned to provide explanations for the incident.

He also called for the release of French citizens participating in the flotilla "as soon as possible."

"Whatever one may think of this flotilla, and we have repeatedly expressed our disapproval of this initiative, our citizens participating in it must be treated with respect and released as soon as possible," he said.

Barrot added that ensuring the safety of French nationals remains "a constant priority."

He also praised the efforts of officials from the French Foreign Ministry, embassy, and consular services involved in providing consular protection to the French citizens concerned.

The Global Sumud Flotilla said Tuesday that all 50 vessels in its aid convoy had been seized by Israel. Together, they were carrying 428 people from 44 countries, departing from Marmaris, Türkiye, in a new attempt to break the illegal Israeli blockade imposed on Gaza since 2007.

This was not the first such attack on the flotilla.

In April, the Israeli army attacked flotilla boats in international waters off the Greek island of Crete. The convoy at the time included 345 participants from 39 countries, including Turkish citizens.

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007, leaving the territory's 2.4 million people on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli army launched a brutal two-year offensive on Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 72,000 people, injuring over 172,000, and causing massive destruction across the besieged territory.