Dead whale discovered off coast of Denmark

A dead whale has been discovered off the Danish island of Anholt, Danish news agency Ritzau reported late on Thursday, citing the country's environmental agency.



The whale was found about 75 metres from the shore and is believed to have been dead for some time, the report said.



It was not immediately clear whether it was the same whale, nicknamed Timmy in the German press, that first stranded off Germany's Baltic Sea coast in late March before being moved by rescuers about a month later into the Skagerrak strait in the North Sea.



A local nature warden told broadcaster TV 2 Østjylland the animal was likely a humpback whale measuring between 10-15 metres in length.



Authorities currently have no plans to recover the whale, though that could change if the carcass drifts closer to shore, the report added.



