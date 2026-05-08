2-state solution between Palestine and Israel remains 'only way' to achieve lasting peace: UK

The UK warned Friday that expanding Israeli settlements and rising violence in the occupied West Bank are undermining prospects for a two-state solution, as diplomats gathered at the UN to discuss worsening conditions for Palestinians.

Speaking during an Arria-formula meeting at UN headquarters in New York -- meaning including UN Security Council members, and convened by one -- James Kariuki, charge d'affaires at the UK mission to the UN, said London remains deeply concerned about escalating tensions across the region.

"I want to underline UK concern at rising conflict in the region and beyond," Kariuki told his fellow diplomats. "I also want to stress that peaceful coexistence between communities is essential."

Kariuki reaffirmed Britain's longstanding support for a negotiated two-state solution between Palestine and Israel.

"The United Kingdom is clear that a two-state solution remains the only way to achieve lasting peace and security for the Israeli and Palestinian people," he said.

But he warned that developments on the ground are increasingly threatening the feasibility of such an outcome.

"However, as we've heard today, the viability of that future is being deliberately and rapidly eroded," Kariuki said. "The current Israeli government has nearly doubled the number of illegal settlements, including the E1 plan, which would cut the West Bank in two."

Citing UN Security Council Resolution 2334, adopted in 2016, Kariuki said international law is unequivocal on the issue of settlements.

"Security Council resolution 2334 is clear," he said. "These settlements are a flagrant violation of international law and must cease."

CONDEMNING ATTACKS ON CIVILIANS IN WEST BANK



Kariuki also condemned attacks targeting civilians and called on Israel, as the occupying power, to fulfill its obligations under international law.

"The United Kingdom strongly condemns all attacks on civilians," he said. "As the occupying power, the Israeli government has clear responsibilities for the protection of civilians, which are not being met."

He added that occupier violence against Palestinians should not be viewed as isolated.

"Acts of settler violence are not a series of isolated incidents," Kariuki said.

The British diplomat concluded with a call for renewed international efforts toward peace.

"We desperately want to see a future -- a different future -- one that delivers peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians," he said. "That different future is possible, and it is our duty to strive to achieve it."

The meeting was organized by the permanent UN missions of Denmark, France, Greece, Latvia, and the UK to allow Security Council members to hear testimony on the challenges affecting Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.