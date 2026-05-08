Kremlin says Moscow 'disappointed’ with IOC’s decision to maintain restrictions for Russian athletes

Moscow is "disappointed" with the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to maintain its recommendation regarding restrictions on Russia's participation in international competitions, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"We are disappointed with this decision," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a press briefing in Moscow, expressing that the IOC Legal Commission will continue its work on the issue of the return of Russian athletes and teams in international sports competitions.

"We will also continue our dialogue with the International Olympic Committee and work further, including at the level of individual federations," Peskov added.

The remarks came a day after the IOC Executive Board announced it lifted all restrictions on the participation of Belarusian athletes and teams in international competitions.

A corresponding statement said it "no longer recommends any restrictions on the participation of Belarusian athletes, including teams, in competitions governed by International Federations and international sports event organizers."

The statement also touched on the situation concerning Russian athletes, saying the case of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) is different from that of Belarus.

"The NOC (National Olympic Committee) of Belarus is in good standing and complies with the Olympic Charter. Whilst the ROC has held constructive exchanges with the IOC on its suspension, it remains suspended while the IOC Legal Affairs Commission continues to review the matter," it said.

It added that the IOC's Executive Board noted with concern the "recent information that has led to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) looking into the Russian anti-doping system."

In late February 2022, the IOC recommended that Belarusian and Russian athletes be prevented from taking part in international competitions, just days after the start of the Ukraine war.

Later in March 2023 it recommended Belarusian and Russian athletes could enter international sports events as Individual Neutral Athletes, but also said that athletes "who actively support the war cannot compete."

RUSSIA-EU TIES



Peskov also touched on Russia's ties with the EU, saying Moscow will not initiate contacts with the 27-member bloc itself, although it is prepared to advance dialogue as far as Europe is prepared.

"Yes, we will be prepared to move our dialogue forward as far as the Europeans are prepared. But, as (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has repeatedly said, after the position the Europeans have taken, we will not initiate such contacts ourselves," Peskov said.

He accused the European side of severing ties, but that Russia is "ready to negotiate with everyone."