Canada’s prime minister voices support for Lebanon

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke on Friday with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, voicing support for Lebanon amid regional tensions and humanitarian concerns, according to a government statement.

Carney expressed solidarity with the Lebanese people facing "widespread destruction, displacement, and civilian deaths," and reiterated Canada's commitment to humanitarian and security assistance.

He also voiced support for the Lebanese government's efforts to disarm Hezbollah and condemned the group's attacks on Israel.

Carney "condemned Israel's illegal invasion of Lebanon and reaffirmed Canada's steadfast support for Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement said.

He stressed the need to preserve a ceasefire and allow displaced civilians to return home safely.

Canada also supports the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) as part of international efforts to maintain peace and stability along the Israel-Lebanon border, the statement said.

Despite a ceasefire announced on April 17 and extended until mid-May, the Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon. The latest attacks began on March 2, after Hezbollah retaliated to the Iran war. The assault has killed more than 2,700 people and displaced over 1 million.